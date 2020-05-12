COVID-19 impacts next fiscal year’s Roanoke County budget

Roanoke County Administrator Dan O’Donnell delivered bad news to the Board of Supervisors today – a five million dollar-plus cut in the proposed operating budget and another three million in the capital projects budget, due to tax revenue loss associated with the Coronavirus. O’Donnell said the next fiscal year will feature a one-time “stop-gap budget” not sustainable beyond that without major changes within the county. It also includes a hiring freeze, a reduction in funding to outside agencies like Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge and a reduction in the joint funding program with Roanoke County Public Schools.

