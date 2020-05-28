Couple cases added in Roanoke Valley, statewide COVID-19 deaths increase

The latest data from the Virginia Department of Health shows 57 new confirmed or probable COVID-19 related deaths over the most recent 24-hour reporting period bringing the statewide death toll to 1,338. There are no new deaths recorded in the Roanoke Valley in that timespan but there are two new cases. One in Roanoke City and one in Roanoke County. Confirmed or probably coronavirus cases in the Roanoke Valley show Botetourt and Salem with 32 each, Roanoke County with 97, and Roanoke City with 147.