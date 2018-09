Could Botetourt County be future home to artisinal cheese makers?

Botetourt County is one of several in the state considering a new economic possibility — and one designed to help its dairy farmers on a long-term basis. The question is whether the county might be a good location in efforts to attract California artisinal cheese makers to establish eastern states operations. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

