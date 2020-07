Coronavirus case count in Roanoke Valley continues to increase

| By

According to the latest numbers released this morning by the Virginia Department of Health there are 12 new probable or confirmed coronavirus cases being attributed to the Roanoke Valley. State health officials report 6 new cases in Roanoke City, 4 in Roanoke County, 1 in Botetourt County and 1 new case in Salem. There are no new coronavirus related deaths reported in the Roanoke Valley.