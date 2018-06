Companies still busy helping homeowners deal with water damage

| By

Many Roanoke City and County homeowners are still dealing with the effects of the torrential rains more than a week ago — and that has home restoration companies remaining exceptionally busy. Companies live SERVPRO and Servicemaster are used to dealing with fire and water damage — but not this much all at once. And this time, a lot of the people with wet basements don’t live in flood-prone areas and have never experienced anything similar. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

06-05 Flood Restoration Wrap2-WEB