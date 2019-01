Community Foundation has new name, same mission

You may know the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia by its former name Roanoke Valley and Martinsville Area Community Foundation. While the name changed at the end of last year, the mission has remained the same, to help people who love their community give back. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports, the donor landscape has changed over the years.

