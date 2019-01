News release: The Blacksburg Police Department is currently investigating a string of larcenies from vehicles that occurred between January 21, 2019 and January 22, 2019. Pictured is a person and vehicle of interest in the investigation. The Department is requesting anyone with information in reference to the pictured male or vehicle to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400 or anonymously at (540) 961-1819 or by email at CIU@blacksburg.gov.