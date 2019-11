City’s ROTEC program receives donated car from Magic City Ford

| By

Roanoke City Public high school students at the Roanoke Technical Education Center now have a more recent, updated vehicle to work on after Magic City Ford-Lincoln donated a 2013 Ford Fiesta to the program today. That Ford Fiesta has around 60,000 miles on the odometer. Magic City Auto Group Chairman and CEO Cameron Johnson was on hand for the presentation. Johnson also dabbles as an internet investor when he’s not selling cars.

11-7 ROTEC- for Web