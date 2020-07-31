City says Tinker Creek was tainted with a petroleum-based pollutant

HAZMAT team members continue to work to mitigate and contain the pollutant by using booms in the water. Contractors and DEQ remain on scene cleaning up and containing the pollutant in the affected areas. The areas affected are: Campbell Ave. SE/Norfolk Ave. SE east of downtown, Tinker Creek downstream of 13th St. NE; and the Roanoke River downstream of the Tinker Creek confluence. The substance is petroleum based which could be an irritant. It shows up as a sheen on the water and has a strong odor. Residents that live in the area or use the affected waterways are urged to stay out of the water until it is deemed safe to enter- no swimming, wading, floating, boating or fishing are recommended. If you ingest the affected water, please call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222. Roanoke Stormwater, Roanoke Environmental Management, Roanoke Emergency Management and DEQ will continue to monitor the situation and we will post updates as needed. THIS DOES NOT AFFECT DRINKING WATER