City officials say process to determine Lee Memorial future unchanged

| By

Roanoke City officials say they will not abandon the process they established this month to determine the future of the Robert E. Lee Memorial, even though it was toppled two nights ago. Under a new state law that took effect July 1, it seemed likely City Council would vote for the memorial’s removal. But Roanoke officials say they are disappointed that whoever toppled it made this an individual decision, not a city one, and they promise to continue the process to determine the memorial’s future. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

07-24 Lee Memorial Folo Wrap-WEB