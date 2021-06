Cicadas emerge after 17 years and make a racket in parts of Va

Cicadas are making a racket in some parts of Virginia and nearby states. It’s an unmistakable sound that anyone traveling to our north right now is likely to hear. This year, the din can be heard mainly in northern Virginia through much of New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. These cicadas have been developing underground for 17 years before briefly emerging, perpetuating their life cycle, then dying. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: