CHIP grant will be targeted for caregivers oral health

| By

An $85,000 from the Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation will be used to improve the oral health of caregivers in the homes that CHIP – Child Health Investment Partnership of Roanoke Valley – encounters during its early childhood home visiting program. Chief Operating Officer Autumn Lavering says those caregivers often don’t have dental coverage since they don’t yet qualify for Medicaid – and don’t have insurance in some cases; adding that a caregiver who is taking care of their oral health can also set an example for they children they are with. Grant partner New Horizons Healthcare will take care of the actual dental work.