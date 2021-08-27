Childhood immunizations are down; health officials urge parents to act

State health officials say the numbers of childhood vaccines being administered in Virginia has fallen significantly in the last year and a half, and they urge parents to get their children immunized, especially as a new school year begins. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more. Everyone seems to agree on the reason for the lower numbers: with many children not at school for much or all of the last 18 months, childhood vaccinations took a back burner in many homes. Some speakers at a National Immunization Month event in Richmond acknowledged that the mistrust over COVID vaccines that has developed in some quarters over the last has spilled over to childhood immunizations. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: