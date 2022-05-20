Chief: Negative public expressions continue to impact police hiring

Roanoke County Police Chief Howard Hall says many of the public expressions regarding law enforcement in recent years continue to impact the department’s hiring efforts. Chief Howard Hall says in a typical year, attrition on the force would be about 10%, but in 2020, it was about double that. Hall says while COVID-related circumstances were responsible for much of that attrition, the many nationwide calls to “defund the police” have significantly contributed to the shortage of qualified applicants ever since. .More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: