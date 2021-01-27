Chase calls move to censure her “a hit job”

Republican State Senator and candidate for Governor Amanda Chase sent what she called a “bombshell letter” to the Democrat-majority Senate this morning, notifying that if they continue to pursue with a censure for appearing at the January 6th “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington before the Capitol riot that day she will file a lawsuit against the State Senate. Chase said there is legal precedence to sue, referencing a US Court of Appeals Case in Texas. She calls the move to censure “outrageous and politically motivated,” and a “hit job.”