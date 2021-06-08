Charlottesville votes to start statue removal process

| By

The Charlottesville City Council is offering to transfer ownership of one (1) or two (2) statues/outdoor bronze sculptures to an entity, upon terms deemed by City Council to be appropriate and advantageous. From June 7, 2021 through midnight on July 8, 2021 the City’s offer is extended to any museum, historical society, government or military battlefield interested in acquiring the Statues, or either of them, for relocation and placement. On or after July 8, 2021, if the statutes, or either of them, has not been transferred to such an entity for relocation and placement, City Council may make other disposition(s).

The Charlottesville City Manager issues this Request for Statements of Interest (“RFI”) [<–the RFI information at this link will be published on June 8, 2021] to determine whether, and how many, entities are or may be interested in discussing specific terms for acquisition of either or both statues.

The statues that are the subject of this RFI are (i) a bronze statue/ sculpture of Confederate General Robert E. Lee and (ii) a bronze statue/ sculpture of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson. The Lee Statue is located in a City park situated on West Market Street, between 1st Street North and 2nd Street NE. Information regarding the Lee Statue can be found at: https://www.dhr.virginia.gov/historic-registers/104-0264/ . The Jackson Statue is located in a City park situated on 4th Street NE, between East Jefferson Street and West High Street. Information regarding the Jackson Statue can be found at: https://www.dhr.virginia.gov/historic-registers/104-0251/.