Charges pending after passenger is trapped, dies when pickup strikes tree

A Radford Man died today after the pickup truck he was riding in left State Route 8 between Christiansburg and Floyd and struck a tree. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Jason Paul was a passenger in pickup, and he was trapped in the vehicle until rescue personnel could free him. Paul died later under hospital treatment. Officials have not identified the driver, but they say charges are pending.

NEWS RELEASE: On October 21, 2019, at around 8:15am, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5700 block of Riner Road (Rt. 8) for a single vehicle crash with entrapment. Upon arrival, deputies, along with Riner Rescue and Fire Departments located a Chevrolet truck which had ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries. The passenger was extricated from the vehicle and transported to the hospital. 45 year old Jason Paul of Radford was pronounced deceased at New River Valley Medical Center. The crash is still under investigation with charges pending.