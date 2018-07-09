UPDATE: Roanoke County police identify victim in fatal crash

UPDATE

: On July 9, 2018 just after midnight Roanoke County Police responded out to a single vehicle crash in the 4500 Block of Challenger Ave. A Jeep was traveling East on Challenger Avenue when it lost control and went off the roadway. The Driver and sole occupant of the vehicle David King, 44, of Roanoke County was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial investigation has shown that Mr. King was not wearing his seatbelt, and it is believed that alcohol was a factor. This crash is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call our non-emergency number (540) 562-3265.