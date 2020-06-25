Center in the Squsre reopens July 1

Coinciding with Phase 3 Center in the Square will reopen to the public on July 1st. A ten thousand dollar donation from Green Home Solutions will provide for a hospital-grade cleaning before the museums and other attractions at the downtown Roanoke cultural institution welcomes back patrons. Center president Jim Sears says all COVID-19 safety protocols to protect the public will also be in place.

(Facebook news release) Center in the Square to reopen on Wednesday, July 1st. Within days of closing in March due to COVID-19, the team at Center in the Square began oﬀering engaging content via social media and their website including “Get Schooled” virtual tours, educational activities, and games as well as highly successful programs via Kids Square including “take home” activity kits, “Camps on the Go” and more. Their virtual content can be found on the Center in the Square Facebook page and by visiting their, “On Demand” page on their website at: https://centerinthesquare.org/on-demand

In preparation of reopening; Center in the Square graciously accepted a donation from Green Home Solutions for a hospital grade building disinfection with an estimated value at $10,000.00. Green Home Solutions is a locally owned air quality company specializing in decontamination and mold remediation. Center in the Square will be adhering to all physical distancing guidelines, face covering requirements of staﬀ and patrons, occupancy restrictions, routine cleaning of high contact areas, hand sanitizer stations, new signage, staﬀ training and staﬀ health monitoring and more. “We are excited about welcoming our guests back into Center in the Square on July 1st, 2020. We have truly missed them. It has been lonely not having an atrium, rooftop, and museums full of families learning and creating memories. It seems that even our aquatic life in the six aquariums miss seeing children and families. We have been very meticulous in preparing the space for reopening following CDC and the Governor’s Guidelines to reopen.” Jim Sears: President – Center in the Square