Stephanie Moon announces independent bid for Roanoke City Council

(news release) Stephanie Moon is pleased to announce her Independent candidacy for Roanoke City Council in the November 2020 General Election. Moon is no stranger to the City of Roanoke’s government. Moon’s career with the City spanned 42 years, during which she rose to one of the most prominent positions – Roanoke City Clerk. “Because of my 42 years of experience with the City, particularly working directly with the City Council and the senior-level management team, I have a keen understanding of how the City works internally,” Moon said. “And I have experience working with local, state and national groups, organizations and agencies to address citizen concerns and improve our quality of life.” Moon’s plans for Roanoke include:

 Assist in bringing community policing programs to all quadrants of the

city so every neighborhood will have the reputation of being a safe place

to live and raise a family.

 Advocate for job skills and education programs to increase opportunities,

and work with business organizations and industry leaders to develop

economic growth strategies.

“I wish to express appreciation to the citizens of Roanoke for their encouragement and support of my candidacy for Roanoke City Council,” Moon said. An official Campaign Kick-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., on Saturday, June 27 at 4501 Oakland Blvd., N.W., Roanoke, VA, 24012. To learn more about Stephanie Moon and her campaign for City Council, visit www.moon4roanoke.com or email Moon4roanoke@gmail.com.