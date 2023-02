Cave Spring alum Ronde Barber elected to NFL Hall of Fame

Cave Spring alum and former Tampa Bay Buccaneer corner back Ronde Barder has been elected to the NFL Hall of Fame. Ronde and his brother Tiki played at the University of Virginia. Ronde won a Superbowl with the Buccaneers in 2003, and was selected to the Pro-Bowl five times and was a five time NFL all pro. Ronde Barber will inducted into the Hall of fame this summer.