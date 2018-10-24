Carter Turner running to bring “effective” state government

| By

You will have a hard time finding the word “Democrat” on Carter Turner’s website, and that reflects the approach is is taking to win the special election for the 8th House of Delegates District. Turner says he will bring a pragmatic approach to Richmond that stresses effective state government, one that can get things done — like widening I-81, bringing broadband access to the entire district and reversing Virginia’s opioid epidemic. WFIR’s Evan Jones has today’s campaign profile:

10-24 Carter Turner Wrap1-WEB

We will hear from Republican candidate Joe McNamara in one week.