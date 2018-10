Virginia GOP party chair feels confident heading towards election day

| By

The chairman for the Republican party in Virginia, Jack R. Wilson, says the GOP has the wind at their backs since the Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearings – and he feels confident less than two weeks before election day. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

Hear a full length conversation with Jack Wilson below:

