Carilion will hold a virtual town hall to address the effects of gun violence

Just days after a Roanoke minor died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, Carilion and community experts will be coming together to conduct a virtual town hall addressing the mental health effects of gun violence on parents and children. The webinar will be held on Tuesday, September 20 from 12:00 – 1:15 PM. Dr. Paula Wolfteich, Director of Carilion’s Center for Grief and Healing, says the information session will give caregivers a chance to learn how to meet the needs of children traumatized by violence, as well as a chance to ask questions of civic leaders and trauma experts:

Click here to register for the event