Carilion: We have treated 22 COVID-position patients

Based on feedback we’ve gotten from the community and reporters, there is confusion over the overlap in numbers between us and VDH, especially since Carilion cannot disclose information about localities, etc.

To ensure there is one source of “truth,” we’re going to defer to VDH’s daily numbers going forward. As such, we will only share our testing numbers on a weekly basis (every Monday).