Carilion: We have treated 22 COVID-position patients

Based on feedback we’ve gotten from the community and reporters, there is confusion over the overlap in numbers between us and VDH, especially since Carilion cannot disclose information about localities, etc.
To ensure there is one source of “truth,” we’re going to defer to VDH’s daily numbers going forward. As such, we will only share our testing numbers on a weekly basis (every Monday).
- Carilion has treated 22 patients who have tested positive, two of whom are currently hospitalized.
- This figure reflects the number of positive lab results that the system has received thus far. Once officially confirmed by VDH, these numbers are captured as part of VDH’s coronavirus tracker.