Carilion to lease major Tanglewood Mall space for pediatric services

Carilion Clinic announced today it is leasing 150,000 square feet of space at Tanglewood Mall — space primarily to become home to outpatient practices of Carilion Children’s pediatric services. They will use areas last occupied by JC Penney and Miller-Motte Technical College. Carilion officials say the space is centrally located and has plenty of parking. Kimberly Dunsmore is chair of pediatrics for Carilion Clinic:

The new facilities are expected to be operational within two years.

NEWS RELEASE: Carilion Clinic today announced it have leased 150,000 square feet of space at Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke County, supporting the region’s evolving innovation efforts. The space will become home to outpatient practices of Carilion Children’s and may house other clinical services in the future as well.

“After years of adding more and more specialized pediatric services for our community, we’re excited to have a new home for those services,” said Nancy Howell Agee, president and CEO of Carilion Clinic. “More than a dozen pediatric and adolescent specialties are represented at Carilion now. This development will help us make access easier for our patients and their families.”

The Tanglewood Mall space was appealing because it offered two important benefits to patients: it is centrally located and has plenty of parking available. It will allow Carilion Children’s to consolidate outpatient specialty practices, thereby improving coordination of patient care among those practices.

“This is an exciting day for Carilion Children’s,” said Dr. Kimberly Dunsmore, chair of pediatrics for Carilion Clinic. “This new facility will set the stage as pediatric care in our region continues to transform and grow. Our goal remains the same: to provide specialized care, close to home, for the children in our community who depend on it.”

Extensive renovation of the space will be required and is expected to begin this winter. Practices that will move to the new facility are still being determined. The new Carilion Children’s location will be up and running in 18 to 24 months.

“We’re thrilled to have Carilion Children’s as our new anchor tenant at Tanglewood Mall,” said John Abernathy, President of Blackwater Resources, the owner of Tanglewood Mall. “And we can’t wait to see the community of merchants who will grow around Carilion’s development.”

The leased space Carilion will fill was last occupied in 2018 by J.C. Penney and Miller Motte Technical College.

“Carilion is a valuable partner to Roanoke County,” said Phil North, chairman of Roanoke County’s Board of Supervisors. “Their investment at Tanglewood Mall will serve as a catalyst for future development in the 419 corridor and will bring renewed energy to Tanglewood. It’s an exciting time to be living and working in this region.”

The Carilion Children’s renovation project at Tanglewood Mall is expected to cost more than $30 million. This is included in the estimated $1 billion Carilion plans to invest in capital projects across the communities Carilion serves during the next seven years, as announced in May 2019.

Carilion will request proposals from architects and general contractors for this project.