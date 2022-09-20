Carilion presents virtual town hall on impacts of gun violence

| By

Carilion Clinic assembled a panel today for a virtual town hall meeting on the impacts of gun violence that we’ve been telling you about. Dr. Deneen Evans is a longtime counselor; she says they mean well but white middle class teachers placed in largely minority schools can’t always relate. Evans also says she is concerned about the amount of violence young people see on television; she noted as well during the webinar that suicide by firearm among African-Americans has risen sharply in recent years.