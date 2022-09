Roanoke City Fire EMS responds to fatal apartment fire

From Roanoke City Fire EMS Department: Shortly before midnight, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to reports of a structure fire on the 3700 block of Stratford Park Dr. Upon arrival, units found flames showing from an apartment building. Multiple residents were rescued from the building. Five residents were transported to local hospitals. Unfortunately, one fatality has been reported. Crews are still on scene and the fire is under investigation. More information will be released at a later time.