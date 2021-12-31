Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital Implements Additional Visitation Restrictions

From Carilion Clinic: To help reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19, Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital (CFMH) is implementing additional visitation restrictions to keep patients and employees safe.

Effective Friday, Dec. 31 at 7 a.m., the facility will update its visitation level to red. No visitors will be permitted with the following exceptions:

Inpatient: Patients with physical limitations or cognitive impairments, as indicated by the need for a 1:1 sitter, may have one designated visitor. Two designated visitors will be permitted for pediatric patients (visitors must be family members and 18 or older). One designated visitor for adult trauma patients. High-risk immunocompromised patients may have restricted visitation on a cases-by-case basis as determined by clinical team.Visitation for end-of-life patients will be allowed and coordinated by staff and administration.

Outpatient: No visitors, unless staff determine special assistance is required, or physician has asked the patient to bring a responsible adult.One designated visitor will be permitted for outpatient pediatric patients (visitor must be a parent or legal guardian). Care teams continue to encourage visitors to remain connected to their loved ones through virtual means, including Skype, FaceTime, and/or phone. While visitation is limited, there is no disruption to regular services for patients.

Currently, CFMH is the only Carilion facility making this change. Each Carilion hospital is evaluating visitation on a weekly basis based on its own community’s positivity rate, spread of COVID-19, and mask compliance. This was not a decision that CFMH leaders made lightly. Based on the current data, however, it’s the best decision to protect patients, visitors, and staff.

Visitors play an important role in patient experience, and Carilion asks that the community do its part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing. Most importantly, get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.