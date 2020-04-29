Carilion: Emergency visits down 40-50%

NEWS RELEASE: They say that every cloud has a silver lining. As we all huddle together under the shadow of COVID-19, one silver lining is notable: fewer people are rushing on the roads from place to place, so emergency departments (EDs) across the country have seen a significant decrease in major traumatic injuries.

Level 1 Trauma Centers like Carilion Clinic see any reduction in the need for trauma care as a good thing.

At the same time, however, EDs are also seeing a decrease in people coming in with the kinds of medical emergencies that can’t be treated properly anywhere else. And that has medical experts concerned. It makes sense that COVID-19 is affecting the number of traumatic injuries that we see. But heart attacks and stroke don’t decrease in challenging times.

