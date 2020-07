Carilion Clinic honor from AHA involves community health assessment

The “Healthy Roanoke Valley” initiative that focuses on underserved and “vulnerable” populations began after a 2012 “community health assessment” – now Carilion Clinic is being honored for its part in making the region a healthier place. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

7-30 AHA Award Wrap#2-WEB