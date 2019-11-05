Car stops on 81 travel lane at night without lights; driver dead

NEWS RELEASE: Virginia State Police Trooper J.P. Peck is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Washington County. The crash occurred Nov. 3, 2019 at 7:15 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 26 mile marker. State police began receiving calls about a 2015 Nissan Sentra traveling north on I-81 at an extremely slow speed and without its lights on. As troopers were responding, the Nissan came to a complete stop in the travel lane. A 2011 Honda CRV, also traveling north, swerved in an attempt to avoid striking the Nissan, but was unable to avoid hitting it in the stopped vehicle. The impact of the crash caused the Nissan to spin off the right side of the road where it struck an embankment.

The driver of the Nissan, Charles M. Johnson, 86, of Rogersville, Tenn., died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Honda was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. A medical emergency is being considered as a possible factor in the crash.