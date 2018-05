Caps face elimination; Scott Robertson tourney crowns winners

| By

Its do or die for the Washington capitals tonight – down games 3 to 2 against Tampa Bay in the NHL eastern Conference finals. In the Scott Robertson Memorial golf tournament Virginia Tech recruit Connor Johnson won the boys 15 to 18 year old title – and in a playoff Agustina Gomez Cisterna captured the girls 15 to 18 crown:

WPLY-MIN