Cancel MVP continues efforts outside Roanoke Gas

On the sidewalk outside the offices for Roanoke Gas, the Cancel MVP movement that includes a coalition of environmental groups looking to stop the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline was protesting once again yesterday. Roanoke Gas is a minority partner in the project. Dan Crawford is chair of the Sierra Club’s Roanoke group.

Crawford was referring to the call for more US domestic natural gas and oil production as the Russian War in Ukraine puts a squeeze on pricing. The year-old Cancel MVP coalition says it has held news conferences concerning opposition to the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and New Tork City.