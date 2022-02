Campaign seeks to fund attraction of more employers to Roanoke region

A major fund-raising campaign is underway to help the Roanoke region attract new and high-paying employers — and the jobs and economic development they can bring. “Thrive 2027” has a $3.6 million goal to help fund such efforts over the next five years. It quietly raised $2.8 million before entering its public phase today. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

