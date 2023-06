Camp Carilion gives high schoolers a look at the healthcare field

Carilion Clinic, Radford University Carilion, and the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC are teaming up this week to give local teenagers hands-on learning opportunities. Cora Houston, a rising senior at Franklin County High School, says seeing the nurses in action has helped solidify her dreams of becoming a Pediatric Cardiologist.

