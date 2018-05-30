Caldwell will not investigate Shawn Hunter’s complaint against John Garland

Roanoke Commonweath’s attorney Donald Caldwell has notified Peacemakers founder Shawn Hunter that he will “no longer be involved” with investigating Hunter’s ethics complaint against City Council member John Garland. Caldwell says in an e-mail sent to WFIR that’s because Hunter has also filed a complaint with the State Attorney General’s office over what he claims is Garland’s abuse of power while holding a public office – a charge Garland denies. Hunter claims Garland tried to use zoning infractions and other potential violations to help him purchase properties like the Hope Center on 11th Street NW for redevelopment purposes.