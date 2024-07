Buskers takeover downtown Roanoke with “how to” workshop

Jefferson Rose otherwise known as “The Magnificent Lefty” is a Roanoke-based street performer/ busker who’s traveled all over the country entertaining. Recently, Rose has been working on balloon art for an online contest with pieces you can see at City in the Square, which is also the location of the first Roanoke “Street Performance Workshop” on Friday, which features other artists, musicians, and performers.