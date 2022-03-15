Burlington (Coat Factory) coming to Tanglewood

| By

(Roanoke County release) Birmingham, AL-based Blackwater Resources, LLC announces the arrival of Burlington, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory at Tanglewood, the 800,000 SF mixed use center that sits at what is known as the gateway to Roanoke County. Burlington will occupy the former Stein Mart space with interior redevelopment currently underway. Burlington is an American national off-price department store retailer, and a division of Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation with 740 stores in 40 states and Puerto Rico.

Founded in 1972 in Burlington Township, New Jersey, Burlington is the third largest off-price retailer after TJX Companies and Ross Stores. John Abernathy, President of Blackwater Resources explains, “We are excited to welcome Burlington to the retail mix at Tanglewood. This continues the growth momentum underway, and is another great story

in the ongoing redevelopment of Tanglewood.”