PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A shooter killed two people and wounded nine others at Brown University on Saturday, sparking a massive police search for the suspect who remained at large.

The attack happened on the second day of final exams at the Ivy League school, sending students scrambling for cover and turning the normally bustling campus into a lockdown zone. Providence Mayor Brett Smiley confirmed the casualties and stated that a suspect is not in custody.

Campus on Lockdown

The shooting occurred Saturday afternoon inside the Barus & Holley building, which houses the School of Engineering and physics department. University President Christina Paxson confirmed that 10 of the people shot were students.

Providence Deputy Chief of Police Timothy O’Hara said the suspect was a male dressed in dark clothing and was last seen on video leaving the engineering building. His face was not visible, though some witnesses reported he may have worn a camouflage mask. Authorities believe the shooter used a handgun.

For hours, officers in tactical gear swept through academic buildings and the surrounding neighborhood of historic homes. A shelter-in-place order remained in effect late into the night.

A Community in Shock

Students described scenes of chaos and fear. Emma Ferraro, a chemical engineering student, was in the building’s lobby when she heard gunshots and ran to a nearby building for safety. Other students hid under desks in labs and took shelter in local businesses.

“The Brown community’s heart is breaking, and Providence’s heart is breaking along with it,” Mayor Smiley said at a news conference.

Nine wounded victims were taken to Rhode Island Hospital, with one in critical condition. Six others required intensive care, and two were in stable condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The Ongoing Manhunt

The search for the shooter has transformed the campus and quieted city streets. Gov. Dan McKee vowed that all state resources were being deployed to find the suspect.

University officials initially sent an alert that a suspect was in custody but later retracted the statement, clarifying that a person who was detained was found to have no involvement in the shooting.