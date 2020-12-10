BREAKING: Northam orders tighter statewide restrictions

Governor Northam is ordering some tighter restrictions in efforts to contain the state’s resurgence of COVID-19. He issued a modified “stay-at-home” order this afternoon and ordered a statewide curfew from midnight to 5 a.m. The curfew does not include anyone going to work. Limits of social gatherings will be reduced from 25 to 10. The governor pointed to the sharply higher number of cases and deaths being reported across the commonwealth:

Northam did not order any sort of lockdown or business shutdown, and he is not imposing any additional restrictions on restaurants. He did say Virginia will step up its enforcement of his COVID executive orders.

Northam says the “modified stay at home order” is effective through January 31st, and depending up circumstances, it could either be cut short or extended.

