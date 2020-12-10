Falwell Jr drops suit against Liberty

| By

Media outlets report that former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. has dropped a lawsuit alleging the school defamed him after he resigned in scandal this summer after 13 years at the helm. Lawyers for Falwell notified Lynchburg Circuit Court yesterday that their client will not pursue his claim that the school damaged his reputation by repeating what he labeled as “lies” about his participation in an extramarital affair involving his wife and a former business partner.

FROM LIBERTY UNIVERSITY: Lynchburg, VA — Liberty University announces that Jerry Falwell, who resigned as President of the University in August, has dismissed his lawsuit against Liberty. Falwell’s unilateral and voluntary dismissal was not prompted by any payments, promises, or other consideration from Liberty. The University’s administration and Board of Trustees are pleased that Falwell has dropped his lawsuit and look forward to pressing onward with the work of Liberty’s President and Chancellor Search Committee to find the new leadership to succeed Falwell.