Truck accident blocks southbound US 220 near Tanglewood Mall

VDOT reports a tractor trailer crash is causing major southbound backups on US 220 between the Colonial Avenue and Tanglewood Mall exits. VDOT says all traffic is now being diverted from the highway at the Wonju Street exit.

VDOT reports the truck is blocking all southbound lanes just before the Tanglewood exit, and a VDOT traffic cam shows traffic at a standstill two miles back near the Towers Shopping Mall. Listeners tell WFIR the truck was carrying vehicles when the trailer broke loose.

