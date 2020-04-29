Northam lifts ban on elective medical/dental procedures as of Friday

| By

Governor Northam will again permit health providers to conduct elective surgeries, and dentists will again be able to see patients for normal procedures as of Friday. Northam said today his executive order that had placed a moratorium on all such procedures achieved its purposes of helping health care facilities prepare for growing number of COVID 19 cases and avoid a crush on needed hospital space and PPE supplies.

Associations representing Virginia hospitals and dentists says many new safety procedures will now be in place for anyone seeking treatment.