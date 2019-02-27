BREAKING: Man shot, killed in Roanoke County apartment robbery attempt

| By

Roanoke County police say an attempted robbery over the weekend turned fatal when an apartment resident shot and killed the would-be robber. It happened on the 6,000 block of Carefree Lane in the Hollins area. Police identify the deceased robber as 27-year-old Frankie Cordova of Roanoke. No charges have been filed against the resident who fired the fatal gunshot.

From Roanoke County Police: On Sunday, February 24, 2019 at approximately 8:55 p.m., Roanoke County Police responded to a disturbance with weapon call in the 6000 block of Carefree Lane. Upon arrival at that location, officers discovered a male subject had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene by Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. Through further investigation it was determined that the deceased subject, identified as Frankie E. Cordova, 27, of Roanoke, had attempted a robbery at the residence. The victim of the robbery was able to fire his own weapon, killing the suspect. No charges have been placed at this time. This case is still under investigation and no further in formation will be released at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Roanoke County Police at 540-562-3265.

Editor’s note: Google Maps shows the the 6000 block of Carefree Lane to be home to a large apartment complex.