Bradley Free Clinic cuts ribbon on new wing

A ribbon cutting today for the new behavioral health wing at the Bradley Free Clinic in downtown Roanoke – more rooms for counselors to meet with patients struggling with mental health issues. Requests for mental health services spiked sharply nationwide during the height of the COVID pandemic. Janine Underwood is the clinic’s executive director. Underwood says more room was also needed for substance abuse counseling related to the Hope Initiative based at the Bradley Free Clinic.