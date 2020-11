Botetourt County’s last independent pharmacy to close

| By

Botetourt County is about to lose its last independent pharmacy. Ransone’s Drug Store in Buchanan County closes today at 5:30 after serving the area since 1937. The closure means Buchanan-area residents will often have to make round trips of 40 miles or more to pick up prescriptions in Daleville or Lexington. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

11-02 Buchanan Pharmacy Wrap-WEB

The fountain and grill portions of the business will remain open.