Body of missing Salem man found

| By

The Salem Police Department discovered the body of John Krippendorf on Thursday afternoon in the southern quadrant of the city just off Braeburn Drive. The 57-year-old Salem resident was reported missing by family members last month after leaving a local hospital in the early morning hours on February 9. Reports of his disappearance surfaced in mid-February and a variety of law enforcement agencies and citizen groups used various methods to locate him. On Thursday, Salem Police were again searching the area where Krippendorf was last seen when his remains were discovered at approximately 1:50 p.m. Earlier today, the medical examiner’s office positively identified the person in question at Krippendorf, but an official cause of death has not been determined.

Currently, Salem Police do not believe there is any evidence of foul play.