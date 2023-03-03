Arrest made in August 2022 murder

(from Roanoke PD) UPDATE: Roanoke Police have arrested Armonie A. Gunn, 22 of Roanoke, and charged her with First Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon regarding the August 2022 homicide of Mahdi Holland.

Roanoke Detectives presented this case to the January meeting of the Roanoke City Grand Jury, where the above charges were obtained. On February 23, 2023, Gunn came to the Roanoke Police Department where the indictments were served without incident and she was taken into custody.