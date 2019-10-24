Body found in Franklin County

| By

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body today along State Route 116 near Coopers Cove Road in the Windy Gap area of the county. So far, there is no word on the cause of death, but officials say there is no indication that the public is in any danger. The investigation forced the closure of 116 in that area, and detours were put into place in both directions.

NEWS RELEASE: On October 24, 2019 at approximately 1:30 PM, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications center received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a body found off the side of the road in the 7900 block of Jubal Early Highway. Investigators from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are on scene investigating. There is no indication that the public is in any danger. It is very early in the investigation and the cause of death has not been determined. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.